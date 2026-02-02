Kochi, The father of an accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case has approached the Kerala High Court to restrain the release of a film which he claims is based on the incident. Father of Venjaramoodu mass murder accused moves Kerala HC against film release

The petition was filed by Abdal Rahim, father of A R Afan, who was arrested for allegedly murdering his brother, uncle, aunt and girlfriend at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on February 24, 2025.

Afan had also allegedly attempted to murder his mother, who survived with injuries.

Rahim has moved the High Court against the release of the movie 'Kaalam Paranja Kadha', directed by Prasad Nooranad.

In the petition, Rahim claimed that releasing a film based on the murder incident would result in a media trial, influence witnesses and affect Afan's right to a fair trial.

He also contended that the release would damage the reputation and dignity of the family.

The petitioner sought restrictions on all promotional activities related to the film, including the release of trailers and teasers, and requested the court to restrain the release or publication of any content based on the murder case until the trial is completed.

The respondents in the case include the Union of India, the Central Board of Film Certification and its regional officer, the State Police Chief, Karunagappally Krishnankutty and the film director Prasad Nooranad.

Speaking to PTI, Nooranad said the film was not connected to the Venjaramoodu murder case.

"Though the film also deals with a murder within a family, it has no connection with the Venjaramoodu case. The family might have formed such an impression after seeing the recently released trailer," he said.

He said he would convey the same to the court and was ready for a pre-release screening if directed.

He added that the film is scheduled to be released soon.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.