FB bans BJP leader over hate speech

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:25 IST

Facebook has banned the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana legislator T Raja Singh, who has been at the centre of a political furore over a report in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that the social media company adopted a soft approach towards purported hate speech by the MLA and other functionaries to protect its business interests in India.

“We have banned Raja Singh from Facebook for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove his account,” a Facebook spokesperson said on Thursday.

According to people aware of the specifics of the ban, Raja Singh has been banned under Facebook’s “dangerous individuals and organizations policy”. The ban means he will not be allowed on Facebook and Instagram and the social medial company will remove any pages, groups or accounts representing him if they come up.

WSJ first reported the ban on Thursday morning. An August 14 report by the newspaper claimed that Facebook staff had considered taking down Raja Singh’s profile on the social media network in 2018 because of inflammatory messages posted by the Hyderabad-based legislator, targeting the Muslim community, before Ankhi Das, who leads Facebook’s policy efforts in New Delhi, intervened to block the move on grounds that it could potentially harm its interests in India.

The Goshamahal legislator later in the day said that the posts were not made using his account and that he was hoping to return to the website.

The claims in the reports prompted the opposition parties to seek an investigation into whether Facebook applies its content moderation rules in a politically partisan manner, a claim the August 14 article and subsequent news reports by the same paper and Time later repeated. All three reports cited comments from past and current Facebook employees who said Facebook India executives shared past links with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP’s information technology cell, did not comment on the specific case of Facebook’s ban on Raja, but said the determination of what constitutes hate speech should conform with the rules and laws of the land.

“What constitutes hate speech in India will be decided by our constitutional framework and extant rules. It must be applied fairly to all irrespective of their political affiliation. Sonia Gandhi, whose divisive speech streamed live on Facebook, which led to wide-scale rioting, death, and destruction in Delhi recently, is equally guilty as is someone else. We can’t have double standards,” Malviya said.

The Congress wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg twice complaining of a bias and asking him to specify the steps being taken to investigate the charges against its India unit.

Earlier this week, union minister for Information and Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, in a strongly worded letter to Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, alleged that the platform is the “latest tool” being used to create “internal divisions and social disturbances” by vested groups.

The BJP has lashed out at its critics and has also insinuated that efforts are being made by some Facebook employees to discredit the democratic processes in the country. “Social media has democratised discourse and that is something they haven’t come to terms with,” Malviya said.

Responding to a letter by Congress, a Facebook executive said the company was “‘non-partisan and strove to ensure its platforms remain a space where people express themselves freely.”

“We take allegations of bias seriously & denounce hate & bigotry in all forms,” Neil Potts, Facebook’s trust and safety director, said in reply to a letter written by Congress’ general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal’s accusing the social media platform of “interfering in India’s electoral democracy.”.

“On the question of hateful content by public figures, we want to assure you that our Community Standards prohibit attacks against people based on their protected characteristics, including religion, caste, ethnicity, and national origin. In line with our hate speech policy, we have removed and will continue to remove hateful content by public figures in India on our platforms,” Potts added.