FB biased against right wing: Prasad

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 00:03 IST

: Facebook’s India team is dominated by people who “belong to a particular political belief” and have acted against users “supportive of the right-of-centre” ideology, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a letter to the social media company’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, adding to allegations that the company was being partisan in tackling content.

The comments made by Prasad in his letter to Zuckerberg puts the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on the same side as opponent Congress in accusing Facebook of political bias, although both say the company acted in a manner that benefits the other.

Shortly after the letter was made public, Congress party and its MP Rahul Gandhi called for an investigation into Facebook.

“I have been informed that in the run up to 2019 general elections in India, there was a concerted effort by Facebook India management to not just delete pages or substantially reduced to reach but also offer no records or right of appeal to affected people who are supportive of the right of the Centre ideology. I’m also aware that dozens of emails written to Facebook management received no response,” Prasad wrote.

Facebook, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, is the dominant social media website in India. Allegations of political bias first appeared on August 14 after a report by Wall Street Journal said the company’s India policy head intervened to stop a ban on a Telangana BJP MLA for making Islamophobic posts citing commercial interests in India. Late on Sunday evening, the paper published a second report claiming the executive, Ankhi Das, expressed open support for Modi on earlier occasions and had worked on his campaign for the 2014 polls.

The company has denied the allegations of bias but did not offer any fresh comments on Prasad’s letter.

Interestingly, when Shashi Tharoor, the head of the Parliamentary panel of IT wanted to summon and question Facebook executives on the report, the move was strongly and vehemently opposed by a BJP member on the panel Nishikant Dubey.

With Prasad now airing his grievances against Facebook, the committee should be able to summon its executives so that they can be questioned.

Prasad did not specifically identify which Facebook pages or groups were taken down, but the company removed a page called The India Eye in April, 2019. In a blog post on April 1, the company said it had removed several pages for ‘coordinated inauthentic behaviour’ -- the term it uses for organised misinformation operations -- including some by Congress IT cell. At the same time, it removed The India Eye, which had a following of 2.6 million people at the time, but did not name the BJP. A screenshot posted by the company then showed the page posting fake news that deprecated the opposition.

Following the WSJ report, the Congress also wrote to Zuckerberg seeking details on steps being taken to investigate allegations that the social media giant does not apply hate speech rules to posts by BJP members. “International media have fully exposed Facebook’s and WhatsApp’s brazen assault on India’s democracy and social harmony. No one, let alone a foreign company, can be allowed to interfere in our nation’s affairs. They must be investigated immediately and when found guilty, punished,” Gandhi said in a tweet with screenshots of the latest WSJ article.

The party also issued a statement rebutting Prasad’s claim and detailing the number of pro-opposition pages that were pulled down and said Facebook reinstated pro-BJP pages are emails from BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya to Das and other Facebook India executives. “Casting aside democratic principles, BJP attempts to rule the nation by manipulating and coercing public opinion. The blasphemous nexus between the BJP and Facebook is for all to witness and must be investigated without delay,” the party said in a statement.

Earlier, Congress’s Randeep Singh Surjewala called Prasad’s letter a case of “the pot calling the kettle black”.

The IT minister made three specific points in his letter. In the second point, he said Facebook India was dominated by people “from a particular predisposition”. While he did not idenify what this ideology was, he called it one that has been “overwhelmingly defeated by the people in successive free and fair elections”.

The minister also said that it is “problematic when Facebook employees are on record abusing the Prime Minister and senior cabinet ministers of India while working in Facebook India and managing important positions”. Alleging that employee bias could impact free speech, the letter adds: it is “unacceptable when political bosses of individuals impinge on the freedom of speech of millions of people”. Again, the letter was short on specifics on this front.

Prasad also appeared to refer to the recent WSJ report, saying “the spate of recent anonymous, source-based reports is nothing but an internal power struggle within your company for an ideological hegemony”. The WSJ report was based on internal emails and interviews with employees.

The other issues that the minister has flagged include the platform being “used by anarchic and radical elements whose sole aim is to destroy social order, to recruit people and to assemble them for violence” and “outsourcing of fact checking to third-party fact checkers.”

The political row over Facebook in India now mirrors a similar confrontation between political rivals in the United States. The Republican party of President Donald Trump accuses Facebook of censoring right-wing voices, while opponent Democrats have called on the company to do more to curb hate speech by right-wing politicians.

The social media website has been at the centre of allegations that it provided foreign adversaries of United States the platform for disinformation that influenced the 2016 elections, and similar electorate manipulation was carried out through targeting of people for United Kingdom’s Brexit referendum that year.