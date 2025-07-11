New Delhi, The CBI has found investments amounting to ₹19 crore allegedly made by a Food Corporation of India cashier in Nagaland, whose total earnings from salary over the last six years stands at ₹40 lakh, officials said on Friday. FCI cashier with ₹ 40 lakh salary in 6 years invested ₹ 19 crore in stocks: CBI FIR

The central probe agency has booked Bitoka Shohe for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets totalling ₹18.99 crore between April 2019 and June 2025 an amount that is 1,797.73 per cent above his known sources of income.

Shohe, who was posted as the assistant grade-I and cashier at the FCI's Dimapur divisional office, reportedly earned ₹39.91 lakh in salary over the six-year period. He has now been suspended.

Shohe's wife, whom he married in 2019, had a total income of ₹26.8 lakh in the said period, the FIR alleges.

According to the First Information Report , Shohe availed housing loans worth ₹64.9 lakh from the State Bank of India, of which he has already repaid ₹21.79 lakh.

He has allegedly spent approximately ₹23.5 lakh on construction materials for his residence and bought an insurance policy with a premium of around ₹93,000, according to details cited in the FIR.

"But the construction/electrical cost, including interiors of that building, have not been taken into consideration, as its valuation is yet to be done by CPWD. Thus, based on the prima facie evidence collected during search and afterwards, it is pertinent to say that accused Bitoka Shohe, the then AG-I , Cashier of FCI, Divisional Dimapur has intentionally enriched himself illicitly during the period April 1, 2019 to June 14, 2025," the FIR says.

In the course of examining Shohe's assets, the Central Bureau of Investigation discovered stock-market investments exceeding ₹19 crore through an online brokerage platform between April 1, 2019 and May 14, 2025, the FIR says.

After meticulously assessing his income and expenditures, the agency concluded that Shohe had acquired assets far beyond his lawful earnings, leading to charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.