e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Fear of Covid-19 second wave in Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Fear of Covid-19 second wave in Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray said that there is a fear of a second wave as more people are now outdoors travelling for work and that additionally, there is a danger of senior citizens getting infected at homes by asymptomatic patients.

india Updated: Sep 26, 2020 23:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses the state via video conferencing. (PTI Photo)(PTI13-09-2020_000036B)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses the state via video conferencing. (PTI Photo)(PTI13-09-2020_000036B)(PTI)
         

Maharashtra could experience a second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with more people stepping outdoors, adding to the transmission of the viral infection, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.

In a virtual meeting with ministers and officials, Thackeray underscored the need to follow Covid-19 safety protocols to minimise the spread of the disease, especially by asymptomatic people who pose the risk of infecting others.

“In Britain, asymptomatic positive patients are treated at home, but they are checked every day. They are shifted to hospitals if needed. We are allowing asymptomatic patients to remain under home quarantine, but they are moving out and infecting others,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray said that there is a fear of a second wave as more people are now outdoors travelling for work and that additionally, there is a danger of senior citizens getting infected at homes by asymptomatic patients.

The chief minister of the worst-hit state in the country also added that the state’s strategy should focus on mass awareness, tracing and testing.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally rose to 13,21,176 on Saturday with a single-day addition of 20,419 cases, the state health department said.

With 430 more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the state went up to 35,191, it said.

tags
top news
Akalis quit NDA over farm bills
Akalis quit NDA over farm bills
‘No longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee, Badal sahab’: Harsimrat after SAD’s exit from alliance
‘No longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee, Badal sahab’: Harsimrat after SAD’s exit from alliance
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
Delhi reports 46 Covid-19 deaths, highest toll in 72 days
Delhi reports 46 Covid-19 deaths, highest toll in 72 days
‘No morality, just political compulsion’: Punjab CM on SAD’s exit from NDA
‘No morality, just political compulsion’: Punjab CM on SAD’s exit from NDA
Shubman Gill leads a super Knights’ show against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Shubman Gill leads a super Knights’ show against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Meeting between Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut sets tongues wagging
Meeting between Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut sets tongues wagging
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In