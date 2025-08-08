New Delhi, Former Delhi education minister Atishi on Thursday criticised the newly introduced fee regulation bill, claiming it favours private schools over parents and lacks key provisions to ensure transparency in school fee hikes. Fee regulation bill tilted towards private schools, not parents: Atishi

Speaking to PTI about the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, Atishi said the bill "fails to include a mechanism for auditing school finances," which she claimed is the only effective method to monitor arbitrary fee increases.

"The only way to determine whether a school is increasing fees unjustifiably is through an audit, but the word 'audit' doesn't appear even once in the bill," she said.

She also raised concerns about the complaint mechanism outlined in the bill, which requires a minimum of 15 per cent of parents to come forward for a complaint to be registered.

"Most parents only know around 20 to 30 others in their child's school, making it nearly impossible to meet the 15 per cent threshold. This clause makes it difficult for parents to raise their concerns," she said.

Atishi further pointed out that a previous provision allowing parents to approach the High Court with grievances has also been removed in the new bill. "This limits the legal recourse available to families," she added.

She flagged another concern that the fee regulatory committee proposed in the bill will be chaired by a member of the school management, raising doubts about the impartiality of the process.

The bill, tabled by Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday during the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly, seeks to regulate fee hikes by private unaided schools in the national capital.

Sood said it was prepared with a "top-to-bottom" approach and is aimed at improving transparency and curbing malpractices. “This law will create a strong regulatory mechanism with committees at three levels. Schools found violating the provisions may face penalties or cancellation of recognition," he said.

According to the bill, private schools found guilty of arbitrarily raising fees will be fined between ₹1 lakh and ₹3 lakh for the first offence. Repeat violations could attract penalties of up to ₹10 lakh.

