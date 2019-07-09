Female Maoist killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

A female Maoist was killed in a gun battle with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma on Tuesday morning, officials said, days after three other female rebels were shot down in the state.

Deputy inspector general (anti-Naxal operations) Sunderraj said the operation was carried out by Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), an elite unit of CRPF, Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard ( DRG) at 6am near Dabbakonta village of the district.

“On spotting a Maoist camp in the forest near Dabbakonta village, the security forces cordoned off the area and exchange of fire started,” Sunderraj said.

Security forces found the female Maoist’s body, which is yet to be identified, after the encounter ended.

“An Insas rifle was also recovered from the spot and we are expecting more Maoist bodies in the jungle,” Sunderraj said.

Four Maoists, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district on Saturday. The encounter took place between Khallari and Mechka villages when an STF team was out on an anti-Maoist operation in the jungle.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 11:38 IST