Festival raises funds for treatment of children with congenital heart defects

PTI |
Apr 21, 2025 09:38 PM IST

Festival raises funds for treatment of children with congenital heart defects

Chandigarh, NGO Genesis Foundation said Monday it has cumulatively supported over 5,000 underprivileged children diagnosed with congenital heart defects, achieving a 98 per cent success rate across critical interventions.

Genesis Foundation issued a statement following the conclusion of the two-day 'Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Festival 2025', which also serves as a platform to raise awareness and funds for congenital heart defects treatment.

The annual music festival held in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh raised funds for children with CHD at the recently held event.

Genesis Foundation, which has conceived the music festival, provides financial support for heart treatment to underprivileged children diagnosed with congenital heart defects, from families earning 20,000 or less every month.

CHD is the most common congenital disorder globally, the NGO said in a statement.

In the country, more than 2 lakh children are born with CHD annually, with over 70,000 requiring intervention in their first year of life, the NGO said.

Access to pediatric cardiac care remains limited, particularly for families with monthly incomes of 20,000 or less. Genesis Foundation funds heart treatment for these children through surgeries, device closures, and post-operative care in collaboration with a network of hospitals across India.

The 'Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Festival 2025', concluded drawing music enthusiasts, families, and supporters from across the country all united by a common purpose: to help save the lives of children born with CHD, the statement said.

The 2025 edition of the music festival was held on April 18-19 and featured performances by Euphoria, Parikrama, Rasika Shekhar, Madboy Mink, Indie Republic, Carnatic 2.0, and Aneesha Dass.

"At Genesis Foundation, every beat at this festival carries the heartbeat of a child we hope to save. Kasauli Rhythm and Blues is more than a music festival. It is a movement to create impact through joy," said Jyoti Sagar, Founding Trustee, Genesis Foundation.

"As the country continues to battle geographic and economic disparities in pediatric heart care, initiatives like this festival are proving that public engagement, cultural platforms, and community-driven philanthropy can together make a tangible difference, one heartbeat at a time," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / Festival raises funds for treatment of children with congenital heart defects
