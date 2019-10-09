e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Fewer blind in India than a decade ago, says National Blindness Survey

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi conducted the survey on behalf of the health ministry to know the exact number of people who suffer from blindness and causes that lead to the condition.

india Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:58 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The survey was conducted in 24 states and Union Territories and about 1.11 lakh people were tested.
The survey was conducted in 24 states and Union Territories and about 1.11 lakh people were tested.(Mohd Zakir/HT Photo)
         

The prevalence of blindness in the country has declined by at least 30%, shows the National Blindness Visually Impaired Survey (2019) commissioned by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi conducted the survey on behalf of the health ministry to know the exact number of people who suffer from blindness and causes that lead to the condition.

The previous survey was done in 2006-07, and showed blindness prevalence of about 1% in country’s population.

The survey was conducted in 24 states and Union Territories and about 1.11 lakh people were tested.

Cataract still remains the number one cause of blindness in the country.

“Even though the definition of blindness was changed recently and we made use of the new definition to calculate the numbers, there is still a significant improvement in the numbers. If you look at the 50 plus population, 3.6% people were found to be blind during the earlier survey and now the number has come down to 1.99%,” said Dr Parveen Vashist, professor, RP Centre, AIIMS.

Dr Vashist is the principal investigator in the survey.

A Rapid Assessment Avoidable of Blindness (RAAB-6) methodology was used to conduct a survey. RAAB-6 is an accepted modality that is practised globally to detect the prevalence of blindness in people who are above 50.

The WHO defines blindness as visual sharpness of less than 3/60, or a corresponding visual field loss to less than 10 degrees in the better eye, even with the best possible spectacle correction.

“Earlier, if a person was not able to count fingers from a distance of 6, he metres would be considered blind but according to the new WHO definition the distance has been changed to 3 metres. However, we have extrapolated the data and realised that the condition is actually improving in India,” Dr Vashist said.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 22:58 IST

tags
top news
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
Oct 09, 2019 21:31 IST
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
Oct 09, 2019 20:51 IST
Pakistani drone flies over Punjab’s Ferozepur for third straight day
Pakistani drone flies over Punjab’s Ferozepur for third straight day
Oct 09, 2019 22:01 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News