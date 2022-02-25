‘Field Harsha’s kin in polls’: Online campaign begins

A poster seeking an MLA ticket from the BJP for a family member of Harsha Jingade, alias, Harsha Hindu was widely being circulated on social media platforms by right wing groups on Friday.

Harsha, a Bajarang Dal worker, was brutally murdered by at least six persons in Bharati Nagar locality of Shivamogga, about 300 km from Bengaluru. His death sparked off riots in the district as political leaders and the right wing gave the murder communal colour. All 10 persons arrested so far are Muslims but it is yet to be ascertained if the motive was the clash in ideologies.

Police officials probing the case have also indicated that at least two of the accused and the victim had clashed before in jail, indicating the possibility that the motive could be personal enmity, HT reported on Friday. The demand for an MLA ticket adds to the challenges of the BJP that has long depended on the core support base of right wing Hindus.

“Is it difficult for the BJP to give a ticket to Harsha’s mother or sister?” the poster adds. “Give an MLA ticket to a poor household, we will ensure (their) victory,” it adds.Despite attempts to reach out to a BJP spokesperson, the official remained unavailable for comment.

In Shivamogga, BS Yediyurappa’s first son is MP while another is state BJP vice president, trying to secure an MLA ticket for 2023 polls. KS Eshwarappa, senior BJP leader and cabinet minister’s son was a zilla panchayat member.