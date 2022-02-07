Fight for civic issues drives 94-yr-old to contest polls

Chennai: With her silver hair swept in a tiny bun and always clad in a cotton saree, there is something thrilling watching 94-year-old Kamakshi Subramaniyan’s relentless determination on the streets of Chennai. Even in the face of a section which is cynical over why someone of her age would want to trouble herself in public service. Subramaniyan returned from Delhi to Chennai in 1978 and disgusted by the city’s condition, she began a crusade for civic governance and accountability. From encroachers to those felling trees to fleecing auto rickshaw drivers — she has taken them all on, but she will be remembered most for helping save the heritage Schmidt Memorial on Chennai’s famous Elliot’s beach in Besant Nagar. And now she hopes to take her activism to a more formal role having filed her nomination to contest as an independent candidate for the post of ward councillor in Besant Nagar – an upscale coastal neighbourhood dotted with temples, eateries – as Tamil Nadu goes to urban local body polls after a decade on February 19. “I’ve been waiting for this for ten years,” says Subramaniyan. “As far as I’m concerned, my age is something I’m proud of. It is not an inconvenience.”

An official of the state election commission confirmed that Subramaniyan is the oldest candidate to contest in the city. “At 94 and six months of age she is the oldest candidate in Chennai and possibly the state,” he said. Most Chennaiites and government officials know her as Kamakshi paati (meaning granny in Tamil). It’s her epithet viewed with fear as well as fondness. Ward councillors and mayors are unpaid in Chennai due to an archaic legislation of 1919 in the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act. So the job – the lowest in the political hierarchy – compared to that of MLAs and MPs is usually occupied by aspiring politicians and family members.

Less than a decade ago, Subramaniyan co-founded a locality-based civic group, Spark, along with a marine biologist T D Babu. The starting point of their work was to restore the Schmidt Memorial – the landmark on the Besant Nagar beach. The heritage structure is three years younger than Subramaniyan. Built in 1930, it had over time become a worn down place used by people to urinate and dump garbage and scribble love notes. She approached the city corporation, Public Works Department and Archaeological Survey of India but she had to persist for two years to draw their attention. The corporation finally took up restoration in 2013 with technical help from IIT-Madras and the Reach (Rural Education And Conservation of Heritage) Foundation. In 2014, the then Danish ambassador to India Freddy Svane inaugurated the restored white heritage structure and promised to contribute to preserve the monument. This was built in memory of a Danish shipping employee Kaj Erik Gjolstad Schmidt who died while he saved a group of Britons from drowning in the beach. Historical chronicles say that one of the rescued women attended a ball the very next day which the then Madras Governor Lieutenant Colonel Sir George Frederick found offensive and ordered the construction for Schmidt to commemorate his bravery.

There isn’t a single day in more than a decade when she hasn’t rung up civic officials, police, local politicians, councillors and the former mayor over issues in her community. “She is a doughty woman,” a former commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation told this correspondent.

But Subramaniyan has always lived life on her own terms. With children and grandchildren living in Chennai and across the globe, her choice is to live alone to be independent. Having worked in the private sector before, she is now supported by her husband’s pension. Born in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur, she moved to Kolkata for a year after her wedding. She lived in the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex in Delhi for 30 years as her late husband was a deputy secretary in the government. “We were there from the time of (Lord) Mountbatten to the time of (former President of India) Neelam Sanjiva Reddy,” she says. This is where she learnt from her husband’s job how bureaucracy works in the government. “Once a corporation commissioner asked me how do you know so much. I told him, sir, I know what you will do tomorrow. For three decades, I’ve watched how you bureaucrats work,” she said. She was meeting this commissioner to complain that an assistant engineer in Besant Nagar was corrupt. She followed up until he was transferred. “Everyone knew I was behind his transfer.” It is only natural that she has been threatened for her work several times.

“There is so much to be done for the public,” Subramaniyan says. “People don’t realise their own power. Our voter ID is our most potent weapon. I will involve the community and do what the people want. Each area has its own peculiar problems.” Her overall message is clear: communities should be involved and hold public authorities accountable.