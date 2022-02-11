Film on gay theme refused NOC as it would show army in poor light: Minister

NEW DELHI: The government refused a no-objection certificate (NOC) to a film that sought to portray a romantic relationship between a soldier and a Kashmiri boy on the grounds that it would project the Indian Army in poor light and raise security issues, minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt said on Friday.

The approval process is neither arbitrary nor discriminatory and nor does it violate Article 14 of the Constitution of India, he said.

The defence ministry recently rejected the script of filmmaker Onir’s movie We Are, based on a gay army officer.

“Each case is considered based on its own merits keeping in view factors like national security, situation of law and order in the country/various states, maintenance of discipline in the armed forces, ethos/customs of military service and general sentiments of the citizens and image of the armed forces in the minds of the citizens of India,” the minister said in response to a question by BJP MP Varun Gandhi.

The army has granted NOCs to 16 feature films and documentaries and rejected one case from January 2021 to January 2022, according to figures shared in Lok Sabha. One proposal submitted during the period is pending NOC. Also, the Indian Air Force has not rejected any of the 13 proposals received by it between 2019 and 2021, while the navy has received only one proposal during the last 10 years, which is pending.

The approval process is not violative of freedom of speech and expressions guaranteed under Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India, the minister said.

The freedom of speech and expression is also subject to reasonable restrictions that may be required for safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of India, friendly relations with foreign states and public order, decency and morality, he added.

“The rationale behind issuing NOC to filmmakers/producers for movies based on defence related themes is to ensure that the armed forces are not depicted in a manner which brings disrepute to the armed forces/government/country, as also to ensure factual accuracy and that no classified matters are brought out in the open domain that could affect the security of the country,” he added.

After the Supreme court read down section 377 of the Indian Penal Code that criminalised relationships of consenting Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender adults, the Indian Army in 2019 reiterated that there was no room for consenting adult same-sex relationships in the 1.2 million-strong force.