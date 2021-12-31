Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman attacks Akhilesh over I-T raids in UP

New Delhi: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday accused Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav of politicising raids on Kannauj-based perfume maker Peeyush Jain and said searches were conducted on the basis of “actionable intelligence”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also challenged the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s claim that raids were erroneously conducted on a person associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Questioning Yadav’s motive behind doubting the intent of law enforcement agencies, Sitharaman said in Hindi: “If he is so sure this is BJP’s money, how does he know? Is he a partner?... I’m saying this is not BJP’s money.”

Sitharaman was addressing reporters after the 46th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council.

On December 22, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) had recovered ₹197.49 crore cash, 23 kg of gold and other high-value materials from two premises of Odochem Industries, the manufacturer of perfumery compounds and its proprietor Jain in an ongoing investigation. The raids conducted ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, scheduled for early next year, took a political colour when Jain was linked with the Samajwadi Party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Denying Jain’s link with his party, Yadav on December 29 said the BJP got its own businessman raided by mistake, as his name is similar to SP MLC Pushparaj Jain.

Sitharaman, however, said the rumour that raids were mistakenly conducted on a wrong person would have gained credence only if nothing would have been found from Peeyush Jain. “They went to the right house, they searched the right place, and after the search it was proved that the information was correct,” she said.

“If he [Yadav] is saying that they [DGGI] went to the wrong house, does it mean that it was his money?” she asked.

“Politicisation of such a thing also... what should I conclude, is he scared? Is former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav Ji, shaken by this [raids]... Has he some interest in this?” she said, expressing surprise over Yadav doubting the intent of law enforcement agencies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On a question of the timing of raids just ahead of UP elections, she said: “If a thief comes to your house, will you catch him that day itself or wait for the right ‘muhoort’ [an auspicious time to do something]...”

“Because [assembly] elections are close, therefore, don’t catch the thief,” she retorted.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, however, said all political parties have questioned the timing of the raids. “Not just the SP, all political parties have questioned it. Even the ruling parties’ allies,” said Chaudhary.