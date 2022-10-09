Financial discipline of northeast states is essential for Indian economy: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that financial discipline of Northeastern states is essential to make the Indian economy the second largest in the world.

Addressing the 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Guwahati, Shah said insurgency, lack of rail and road connectivity and failure of previous governments to focus on the Northeast hampered the region’s development for decades.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government has made many efforts in the last eight years to bring peace in the Northeast, to increase all connectivity and to give priority to the development of this region,” Shah said, addressing chief ministers of all north-eastern states besides senior government officials. “PM Modi’s government tried to understand the core problems and evolved ways to permanently solve the issues to take the region to the path of development.”

Shah, the chairperson of NEC, asked the chief ministers of the region to “ensure financial discipline” of their states which, he said, was “essential to make the country’s economy the second largest in the world”.

Emphasising on the importance of languages for the “holistic” development of the country, the minister said a provision has been made in the new National Education Policy (NEP) for primary education in the mother tongue.

“The government led by PM Modi believes that all-round development of the country is possible only by taking all the languages of the country together and a provision has been made in the new National Education Policy that primary education should be in the mother tongue,” he said.

He also urged the states to make full use of the North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) for flood control, irrigation, tourism, afforestation and agriculture. “All the chief ministers of the region must appoint a nodal officer for NESAC in their respective states so that its maximum and better utilisation can be done,” said the minister.

Shah said the Centre was giving priority to organic farming, use of digital technology in the field of agriculture and certification of natural products. “The Centre under the leadership of Modi is also committed to flood-free and drug-free Northeast,” he said.

The Union minister also urged the chief ministers to keep the states free from single-use plastics. He also said that purpose of hydro power plants was not only to generate energy but also for flood prevention.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati along with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “Feeling extremely blessed after praying at the Maa Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati. Jai Maa Kamakhya,” Shah tweeted.

Sarma posted on Twitter: “Happy to accompany Griha Mantri (home minister) Amit Shah during his visit to Kamakhya Temple this morning. We offered prayers to Maa Kamakhya and sought blessings for well-being of everyone.”

Meanwhile, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah claimed that Shah lied about development of Assam during the BJP rule. “As per central government’s record, there have been 6,545 suicides in Assam in the last two years,” he told reporters on Sunday. “There is more such information showing how this government failed.”

