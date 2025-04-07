Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said financial frauds top the list of cyber crimes, followed by cases of threats and sexual offences, stressing the need for police to be "tech-savvy" in tackling them. Financial frauds top list of cyber crimes; cops need to be tech-savvy: Fadnavis

Fadnavis, who heads the Home Department, addressed a Mumbai Police event where he inaugurated the Nirbhaya Cyber Lab at D B Marg police station.

He later virtually inaugurated various other initiatives, including the Central Region Cyber Police Station at Worli, the East Cyber Police Station at Govandi, forensic vans for women victims, and interceptor and speed guns to check the over-speeding of vehicles.

Altogether 87 police stations in Mumbai have dedicated woman and child assistance cells which Fadnavis inaugurated virtually.

The CM praised the city police's capabilities in tackling cyber crimes.

"The Mumbai Police started three centres for cyber security, and I will say these are centres of excellence where advanced technology has been used.

"In cyber crimes, financial frauds are at the top, offences like threatening and extortion are at the second place and sexual crimes at the third spot," Fadnavis said.

It is important that these cases are solved by arresting the accused expeditiously, he said.

In one case of cyber fraud, the victim had lost ₹12 crore, but the Mumbai Police took action in time and saved around ₹11.20 crore, the CM pointed out.

"We are number one in digital transactions in the world, due to which vulnerability has also increased. While various platforms for digital transactions became available for people, this also gave cyber criminals an opportunity to attempt to breach the gateways, but they did not succeed," he said.

Fadnavis said criminal minds execute cyber frauds, and stressed the need to create capabilities to tackle them.

He said cyber crimes will surpass street crimes in the future.

"While tackling cybercrime, we need the force that deals with such criminals effectively," he said.

An offender in this field has a good understanding of the digital landscape, hence there is a need for technology-savvy police, he said. "The war between them has already begun," the CM added.

"The best and most advanced technology labs are important, and I have seen the Mumbai Police's capabilities in these labs, which will help in dealing effectively with cyber criminals," the chief minister said.

There are five cyber labs proposed in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, expressing confidence that the facilities will help in solving cases of cyber crimes against women.

"Three new criminal laws mark a historic shift - bringing 100 per cent Indianisation to our justice system and empowering our police with greater use of technology," he said.

"Under 'Mission Karmayogi', our entire force has undergone extensive training, and now, our focus is on efficient and effective implementation, ensuring justice that is swift, transparent, and accessible to every citizen," he said.

Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam, Additional Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti and other senior police officials were present at the event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.