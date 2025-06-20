New Delhi, An FIR has been registered in a case of alleged sexual harassment at the Jamia Millia Islamia, with the All India Students' Association claiming sustained efforts by the complainant and members of a student organisation in pursuing the case, and calling for institutional accountability and structural reforms within the university. FIR filed in Jamia harassment case; AISA flags institutional complicity, seeks accountability

The Jamia Millia Islamia administration has not issued an official response to the allegations or the ongoing investigation.

According to the AISA, the case involves allegations levelled by a woman faculty member who faced repeated instances of sexual harassment, professional humiliation and intimidation over the last three months. Despite multiple attempts to seek redressal through administrative channels, her complaint was allegedly ignored, dismissed or met with retaliation.

In its statement, the AISA alleged that senior university officials shielded the accused, discouraging formal complaints and creating an unsafe and hostile work environment. The organisation claimed that the survivor was pressured to withdraw parts of her complaint, denied access to senior administrators and ultimately, forced to resign under the threat of blacklisting.

While the complainant initially faced resistance when attempting to file a police complaint on June 15, the AISA confirmed that the FIR was officially lodged on June 17 after persistent follow-up.

A senior police official confirmed to PTI that the FIR has been filed and that "an investigation is underway". No arrests have so far been made.

The AISA has demanded immediate action, including institutional accountability, disciplinary proceedings against those allegedly complicit and the disbanding of the current Internal Complaints Committee .

According to sources, a meeting of the ICC is due on June 27.

The student body has also called for the reinstatement of a democratically-elected and autonomous Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment , asserting that the existing mechanisms lack independence and fail to protect survivors.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.