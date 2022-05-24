FIR lodged against 2 ruling BJD leaders after Nabarangpur court order

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Police on Saturday registered a case against two senior Biju Janata Dal leaders Pranab Prakash Das and Sanjay Das Burma on charges of causing hurt and allegedly misbehaving with some Dalit and tribal women in Nabarangpur district last year.

The move comes after an Odisha court ordered the police to register the case on a complaint by BJP leader Gauri Shankar Majhi who insisted that the police had refused to act on their complaints against Das, the organisation secretary of BJD and Das Burma, deputy chairman of state planning board.

An official a case has been registered under sections 143 and 149 (relating to unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt) and 354 (use of criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. In addition, the police case also invokes the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In February last year, Das and Das Burma were at the regulated market committee yard in Nabarangpur to open an information centre when they were gheraoed by hundreds of agitating farmers demanding that the district administration renew their lapsed tokens and buy their paddy stock.

Though the Odisha government had issued tokens to farmers for procurement of around 90,000 quintals of paddy in December 2020 and January 2021, the farmers were not able to sell their crop as the district civil supplies office had not received their procurement target.

It was during this protest that BJP leader Gauri Shankar Majhi alleged that the two BJD leaders misbehaved.

Majhi also said no action was taken in this regard despite approaching the district police officer. “Only after the court’s intervention, FIR was finally registered,” he said.

BJD spokespersonsn refused to comment on the court’s order or lodging of the FIR against the two leaders.