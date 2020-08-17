Fire breaks out at a shop on Mohammad Ali Road in south Mumbai

india

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 13:29 IST

Mumbai: A fire broke out at 11:06 am on Monday at a shop on Mohammad Ali road in Bhendi Bazaar in south Mumbai.

Mumbai Fire Brigade authorities said nobody has been injured in the blaze, whose cause is yet to be ascertained.

The Brihanmumbai Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management department officials said four fine engines, an equal number of water tankers, an ambulance, and a breathing apparatus van have been pressed into service to douse the fire.

The area, where the fire broke out, is a densely-populated and congested part of south Mumbai.

The area is known for its narrow lanes, buildings located cheek-by-jowl, causing difficulties for fire brigade personnel to access the shop that is affected by the blaze.