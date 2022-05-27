Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital

Upon receiving the information about the blaze, fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Fire breaks out at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital | Representational image
Published on May 27, 2022 11:28 AM IST
ANI |

A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Friday.

According to the Fire department, the inverter had caught the fire which has been doused by the officials.

Meanwhile, another incident of fire break out was reported today in a hospital near East Guru Angad Nagar.

As per the fire department, five fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately and brought the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

However, no casualties have been reported in either case, more details are awaited.

