Fire breaks out at Lok Bandhu hospital in Lucknow; Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP govt

A fire broke out at Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital in Lucknow on Monday night, prompting authorities to evacuate over 200 patients, PTI reported. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear. Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at Lok Bandhu Hospital, in Lucknow on Monday. The fire brigade team is on the spot, and fire-dousing operations are underway.(ANI)

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak claimed that no one was injured in the incident and fire brigade teams were working to douse the flames. He said the smoke was first noticed on the second floor of the hospital building.

"After smoke was seen emanating from the second floor, evacuation of patients was immediately initiated. Approximately 200 patients in all have been moved to safety,” he said.

“Doctors, paramedical staff and the hospital superintendent worked together to shift all patients to other hospitals. Firefighters are present and making efforts to bring the fire under control,” he added.

District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer said, “The fire has been doused off and all the patients of the 3 wards have been rescued and referred to other facilities...None of the patients are stuck inside.”

Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav called for an investigation into the cause of the fire and punishment of those responsible to establish accountability. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured and called for making alternate arrangements in other hospitals to treat them.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government, Yadav alleged, “The BJP itself is not able to build any hospital and is not even able to maintain the hospitals built by previous governments.”

“The government should clarify the situation in this regard and provide correct information so that no doubts arise among the relatives of the patients, doctors and medical staff,” he wrote on X while sharing a video of patient evacuations.

“In such situations, the so-called VIPs should stay away to ensure smooth functioning of the fire brigade and other relief operations. This superficial sympathy is not good. If these people had done their work properly, the situation would not have been like this,” he added.