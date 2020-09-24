Fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Gujarat’s Surat

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 08:04 IST

A fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant here in Surat in early hours of Thursday.

Fire tenders are present at the spot.

“Around 3am, three consecutive blasts took place at ONGC Hazira Plant which led to the fire. Firefighters are present at spot. No casualty has been reported so far. The activity of depressurizing the pressurized gas system underway by ONGC officials,” said Dr Dhaval Patel, Surat Collector.

More details are awaited.