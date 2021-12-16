Home / India News / Fire breaks out at perfume factory in Maharashtra's Palghar
Fire breaks out at perfume factory in Maharashtra's Palghar

In Vasai fire broke out at Palghar's manufacturing goods factory at around 10:30 am on Thursday. No injuries have been reported by authorities. 
Representative Image(REUTERS)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 02:04 PM IST
PTI | , Palghar

A fire broke out in a factory manufacturing perfume and plastic goods in Vasai area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, an official said. 

No casualty was reported so far, regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said, adding that loud sounds, possibly of drums exploding at the site, could be heard. The fire erupted around 10.30 am in the unit located at Kaman in Vasai township and spread in the entire premises, he said. 

Two fire engines of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation were rushed to the spot and efforts were still on to douse the blaze, the official said. "No one is injured, as per the latest reports," he said. The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added. 

palghar fire
