Firemen saved 18 Covid patients from death in Vijayawada blaze that took 10 lives

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 19:10 IST

Firemen rescued 18 Covid-19 patients caught in the early morning blaze in a Vijayawada hotel in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and saving them from certain death, said officials.

About 31 coronavirus patients were caught in the fire at hotel Swarna Palace, being used as a Covid-19 care centre by the well known Ramesh Hospitals, apart from six medical personnel and six hotel staff at the time of the incident.

The fire service personnel, who were the first to reach the site, were able to rescue 18 patients by evacuating them through the windows, using ladders. It was a difficult exercise given the single staircase.

All the rescued persons were rushed to Ramesh Hospital, where they were declared out of danger. Three others have been moved to a different hotel at Labbipet.

Ten other patients, however, could not be saved and died due to suffocation from the fire, officials said.

According to state health minister Alla Kali Krishna Prasad, the blaze started at around 4.45 am on the ground floor of the hotel before spreading to the first and second floors. Preliminary investigations suggest a short-circuit in the electric wiring caused the fire.

Flames engulfed the hotel building and thick plumes of smoke billowed in the entire building, leaving the patients suffocated. Some of the medical personnel and hotel staff managed to escape through the exit on the ground floor while four of them jumped off the first and second floors. A security guard, Krishna Reddy, suffered injuries after falling on the ground.

Many of the patients, who were fast asleep, woke up to scenes of commotion and fire and smoke filled surroundings.

“I did not know in which direction I was moving. I managed to open the window panes and come out shouting for help. I picked up courage and informed the police,” a young patient Pavan Sai said in a video message.

Vijayawada city police commissioner B Srinivasulu said the control room had received a call at around 5.15 am about the fire breaking out in the hotel. The minister, however, said the fire station, which is situated less than a kilometre away from the hotel, received the first call at 5.09 and within five minutes, the fire tenders arrived at the hotel.

“The fire was brought under control within a couple of hours,” the minister said. After putting out the fire, the firemen and personnel of the National Disaster Response Force brought out the bodies of 10 patients, most of whom died of suffocation. The bodies were shifted to the Vijayawada government hospital for post-mortem.

Following a formal complaint from Vijayawada Central tehsildar (block revenue official), the Governorpet police registered criminal cases against the managements of Ramesh Hospital and Swarna Palace Hotel under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 read with 34 (acts amounting to culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The deceased were identified as: Kosaraju Suvarnalath (42) of Nidabrolu village of Ponnur block in Guntur district; Dokku Siva Brahmaiah (59) of Machilipatnam in Krishna district; Potluri Purnachandra Rao, Kodali of Krishna district; Sunkara Babu Rao (80), Indira Nagar, Vijayawada; Majji Gopi (54), Machilipatnam; G Venkata Jaya Lakshmi (52) of Kandukuru in Prakasam district; Venkata Narasimha Pavan Kumar (40) of Kandukuru in Prakasam; Sabbili Ratna Abraham (48), Rajakumari (40), both from Jaggayyapet; and Maddali Raghu (40) of Moghulraja Puram, Vijayawada.

The tehsildar said Ramesh Hospital had entered an MoU with Swarna Palace Hotel to operate a Covid-19 facility on paid basis. “It appears that the management of the hotel and Ramesh Hospital had known that there were electrical defects in the lodge (hotel), and as rectification of defects involved a huge amount, they avoided repairing it. Knowing the fact that if the defects were not rectified, there is a possibility of an accident, they opened the Covid care centre,” the official said.

The health minister said a committee involving the director of health and Arogya Sri director and other officials was formed to give a detailed report on the accident within 48 hours.

“Preliminary report says the hospital and the hotel management are at fault. We asked for a detailed report so that stringent action can be initiated against those responsible”, the minister said.