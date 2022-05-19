Firmly believe there’s no need for death penalty, says Perarivalan

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A G Perarivalan on Wednesday said he does not believe in death sentence and credited his 74-year-old mother for his release.

“I firmly believe there is no need for capital punishment. Not just for mercy… several judges, including Supreme Court chief justices, have said so and there are many examples. Everybody is human,” he said.

His remarks came hours after the Supreme Court invoked its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution and ordered his release, after 31 years, in the case.

Perarivalan was not present at home at Jolarpettai village in Tirupattur district, 300 kms from Chennai, when the top court’s verdict arrived at 10.40 am. Upon receiving the news from his friends, he rushed back to find all his family members in tears.

“For them, it was the end of a long ordeal. I have just come out. It has been 31 years of legal battle. I have to breathe a bit. Give me some time,” he said, as he played the Tamil percussion instrument ‘Parai’, with his mother Arputhammal and relatives by his side.

Talking about the struggles his mother had to go through while seeking his release, Perarivalan said: “She has faced insults, she was ignored and she suffered agony. Despite all that, she remained persistent and fought for me without a break for 30 long years.”

“For both of us (me and my mother), it is the truth and justice on our side which gave us the strength to fight,” he added.

Arputhammal thanked “several unknown people (who) have supported us”. “I don’t know many people. I thank all of them,” she said.