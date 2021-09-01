Firozabad 'dengue' deaths: CM Yogi suspends chief medical officer

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered removal of the chief medical officer of Firozabad district where many children reportedly died due to suspected dengue and viral fever.

More than 40 young lives have reportedly been lost from the viral fever in the district over the past few days.

Local BJP MLA Manish Asija claimed on Tuesday the death toll in the district had risen to 44.

"Last night (Monday) three deaths took place, while two deaths took place on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 44," Asija was quoted as saying in a PTI report, adding camps had been set up in 25 affected places.

A team of 15 doctors has arrived here from Lucknow, and held a meeting with officials of the district administration and the health department. It also conducted tests in the affected areas of the district.

Adityanath, who visited the 100-bed district hospital on Monday in the district where children showing symptoms of the disease are being treated, had said arrangements were being made for better medical treatment of all those who fell ill in Firozabad, adding the deaths would be probed by a team from King George’s Medical University in Lucknow and a government surveillance team.

Some of the districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including Mathura, Firozabad and Mainpuri, witnessed a spike in cases of “viral fever” which sent alarm bells ringing among the district officials in Noida.