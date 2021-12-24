First in country, ECI to increase voting time by 1hr in U’khand due to terrain

DEHRADUN: Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Friday said the polling time will be enhanced by an hour for assembly elections in Uttarakhand considering the state’s difficult terrain.

He said it will be the first such move in the country as the terrain in many areas of the state makes it difficult for the voters to reach polling booths. Chandra said the polling will be held from 8am to 6pm in Uttarakhand, where elections are due early next year.

He cited the Covid-19 pandemic and added the Election Commission of India (ECI) has identified 601 grounds and 277 buildings across the state where election meetings can be held to ensure social distancing is maintained. “Their details would soon be put online so that the candidates can book them... The venues would be given on the first come first serve basis.”

Chandra said candidates facing criminal cases will have to get their details publicized in the media. “...the onus will also be on the political parties to do the same exercise for their candidates having criminal backgrounds. They will have to inform the voters the reason behind fielding candidates with criminal backgrounds so that they know what sort of candidates are contesting,” said Chandra.

The Supreme Court in February 2020 mandated political parties to have the criminal history of their candidates published along with the reasons for fielding people facing serious charges. The information has to be published within 48 hours of the candidate selection or under a fortnight before the beginning of the filing of nominations.

Chandra said social media will be strictly monitored to check posts related to hate speech so that proper action can be taken. He added the commission will also ensure liquor, drugs, or freebies are not offered to the voters to influence them. “The commission has discussed the issue with all the enforcement agencies concerned.”

Chandra said observers will also be appointed to monitor the expenditure of candidates on poll campaigns. He added the commission has reduced the capacity of voters at a polling booth to 1,200 from 1,500.

“This has been done to ensure proper social distancing during the voting. ...ECI will set up 623 more polling booths taking the total polling booths in the state to 11,447.” He said there are over 8.1 million voters in the state. “On average, there would be over 700 voters for each polling booth.”

Chandra said women will manage 100 polling booths and differently able people five. He added 66,648 voters in the state are differently-abled, 143,000 above 80, and 93,935 servicemen. “...80 plus would be given a facility to vote through ballot paper at their homes...The political parties will be informed about it and proper videography will be done to ensure the secrecy and transparency of the process. Similarly, servicemen would also be able to vote through ballots,” said Chandra, who was on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand. Election commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anoop Chandra Pandey accompanied Chandra.