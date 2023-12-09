First video of K Chandrashekar Rao walking at Hyderabad hospital after hip replacement surgery released

Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) successfully underwent a total left hip replacement surgery on Friday, the hospital said. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader can be seen walking with the help of a walker along with doctors and medical staff in the Yashoda hospital. KCR can be seen walking with the help of a walker along with doctors and medical staff in the Yashoda hospital.(X/ @ANI)

Rao underwent the replacement surgery after falling at his farmhouse in Erravalli near Hyderabad. He has been staying at his farmhouse and meeting party leaders and people. Following the accident, he was admitted to the super-specialty hospital in Hyderabad.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now Click to join.

KCR's son and party leader KT Rama Rao had informed that the former CM had earlier suffered a fracture after he had a fall in his bathroom. “Sri Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao garu had a slip and fall in his Bathroom at his Residence and subsequently brought to Yashoda Hospital Somajiguda for further care. On evaluation, including CT scans he was found to have left Hip fracture [Intracapsular Neck of femur fracture]. He would require left hip replacement for the same and the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be six to eight weeks,” KTR had said.

Rao "has undergone the planned operation of left Total Hip Replacement," the hospital said in a health bulletin on Friday night. He has "tolerated the surgery well and was stable haemodynamically throughout the procedure," it said.

The hospital added that Rao was shifted to a room after the surgery and was recuperating. The usual course of recovery is expected to be six to eight weeks.

Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister G Kishan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern over Rao's injury and wished him speedy recovery.