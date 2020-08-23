First-year junior college aspirants in Maharashtra get concession in admission process

india

After several students and colleges reported that the process for quota admissions under first-year junior college (FYJC) had become time-consuming, the state education department has now given some concessions in this regard.

In a circular issued on Saturday, the education department stated that students who have registered on the portal and applied for FYJC admissions but failed to validate the one-time password (OTP) to confirm their seat will be given time until August 25 to update their status. As per the schedule, the entire process for quota admissions was supposed to end by August 22.

“If a student does not get an OTP due to a technical reason, he/she should not be denied admission solely for this. Time will be given until August 25 to update it,” the circular stated.

This year, the entire admission process for FYJC is following a zero contact mode. While admissions to various quotas like minority, management and in-house, have to be done at the college level, the education department has been facilitating them and helping to make them zero-contact. As part of this, students get an OTP on their registered mobile numbers which colleges have feed in the online database to confirm a seat. With the OTP being time-bound, it was a struggle for colleges and students to complete the process. The department, however, said that the time limit on entering the OTP has been removed.

While colleges said that they have managed to complete most quota admissions that were allotted to them, some seats are not confirmed due to the OTP trouble. “Students had not received OTPs in time and in some cases they couldn’t be contacted easily. We hope we can complete the process for them now with this new concession,” said an official handling admissions at a college in the western suburbs.

The office of the deputy director will release the first general merit list of all students for them to be able to verify and rectify any errors if needed. Until Saturday, 2.25 lakh students had filled their college preferences. The first general merit list will be declared on August 25.