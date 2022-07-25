Five Andhra villages near Bhadrachalam seek merger with Telangana

Hundreds of people belonging to five villages of Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitarama Raju district held a road blockade on Sunday, demanding their merger with Telangana. The villages are closer to Telangana’s temple town of Bhadrachalam.

The residents of five villages – Gundala, Pichukalapadu, Kannaigudem, Yetapaka and Purushothapatnam, held a dharna at Chennampet hamlet on Bhadrachalam-Yetakaka road under the auspices of opposition parties in both states. They held up the traffic and cooked food on the road to register their protest.

Several leaders from both the two Telugu states, including Congress MLA from Bhadrachalam, Podem Veeraiah, former Communist Party of India (CPI) MLA from Kothagudem, K Sambasiva Rao, and other local CPI and CPI (Marxist) leaders took part in the agitation.

“There has been no additional benefit for Andhra Pradesh state following the merger of the five villages eight years ago. On the other hand, the residents of these villages would be immensely benefited if they become part of Telangana as they would get access to all the developmental works and other facilities available in Bhadrachalam which are hardly five to six kilometres away,” Sambasiva Rao said.

He demanded that the central government intervene and take steps to demerge the five villages from Andhra and return them to Telangana.

The five villagers had been part of the Khammam district of Telangana after the bifurcation of the combined state in June 2014, but were merged with Andhra Pradesh again, as part of the transfer of seven revenue blocks to the residuary AP a month later on the ground that they fall under submergence areas of Polavaram major irrigation project on Godavari river.

The residents of these villages, which were made a part of the East Godavari district till April this year and are now included in the recently carved out Alluri Sitarama Raju district, have been demanding that they be continued with Telangana, as they are closer to Bhadrachalam town.

“For all practical purposes – whether it is for medical facilities or marketing of their agricultural produce, education or even for jobs, these villagers come to Bhadrachalam instead of depending on the Andhra Pradesh government. The reason is that their district headquarters of Paderu is nearly 250 km away, and they cannot travel such a long distance if they have any work,” said K Satyanaryana, a resident.

Their demand for a demerger from Andhra and a merger with Telangana gained momentum following a statement from Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the state assembly that his government would seek the merger of these five villages with Telangana.

During last week’s heavy floods to the Godavari, the villagers faced a lot of submergences, and they had to be rehabilitated in the relief camps arranged by the Telangana government, which led to the revival of their demand for a merger with Telangana.

Telangana transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who supervised the relief operations in Bhadrachalam, reiterated the demand for the merger of these villages with Telangana. “It will make things easy for the Telangana government to provide relief to the affected people, who are originally part of Bhadrachalam,” he said.

This triggered stiff resistance from the ruling YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh. “Let the Telangana ministers not kick up needless controversies. Do they agree if we demand a merger of Hyderabad with Andhra Pradesh? Bhadrachalam temple town should be part of Andhra,” argued senior YSRC leader and education minister Botsa Satyanarayana. “We know how to handle relief works in flood-affected areas,” he said.

Another YSRC leader and former MLA from Paderu said though it was true that these villages were far away from Paderu, the demand for a merger with Telangana was not correct. “The agitation is purely politically motivated. The state government will take all steps to provide necessary facilities and infrastructure to these villages. The people have been getting the benefits of the welfare schemes of Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” he said.

However, on Sunday, the villagers asserted that they would intensify their demand for a merger with Telangana.

“It is not correct to say that the agitation is politically motivated. This has been going on for eight years. They are fighting for their better future and livelihood,” CPI leader R Ramprasad said.

