Five held for gang rape of college girl in Karnataka

The Karnataka police on Wednesday arrested five youths for the alleged gang rape of a college girl, said a senior police officer.

The crime, which is believed to have been committed on April 3, came to light after a purported video of the incidents was widely circulated through WhatsApp on Tuesday, said BM Laxmi Prasad, superintendent of police, Dakshina Kannada district.

The police on Wednesday registered a case against the five accused, including a college student, before arresting them.

“All five accused have been apprehended after the victim registered her complaint,” Prasad said.

Initially, the police had registered a suo motu first information report to stop circulation of the video under the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. They had also appealed to the survivor to come forward and register a complaint.

Prasad claimed the five youths had raped the girl and one of the accused had recorded the video.

“The investigation is underway and we are on the lookout for the person who circulated the video,” Prasad added.

