Five killed, four injured in accident along Pune-Ahmednagar highway

PUNE: Five persons were killed and two severely injured after a truck lost control and rammed into oncoming vehicle on the other side of the median along Pune-Ahmednagar highway on Sunday night, said police.

The deceased were identified as Swapnil Pandit Kendale, 24, a resident of Kandiwali, Mumbai, Leena Raju Nikase and Tejas Raju Nikase, 24, both residents of area near Dandekar bridge in Pune city, Vitthal Popat Hingade, 38, Reshma Vitthal Hingade, 35, both residents of Parner, Ahmednagar.

“The accident happened around 6:15pm. The truck lost control and broke through the divider. The driver has run away. Those in Ertiga were returning to Pune after attending a wedding in Ahmednagar and the couple on one of the bikes was heading towards Mumbai. The person on the other bike was a local,” said API Ranjit Pathare.

Those injured were identified as Siddharth Sanjay Kendale, Asha Raju Nikase, Raju Sitaram Nikase, and Rohan Uttam Barvekar, according to the police.

Of the six members of Nikase family travelling in the Ertiga car, two died on the spot while others have sustained severe injuries.

The police are on a lookout for the truck driver. A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act was registered against him at Shikrapur police station.