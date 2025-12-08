Hyderabad, Five Nepal nationals, who allegedly broke into the house of a retired Army captain here last month and looted gold ornaments and cash, were arrested on Monday, police said. Five Nepalis held for dacoity at Ex-Army captain's house in Hyderabad

Based on credible intelligence, the Commissioner’s Task Force arrested the five accused, part of a 13-member Nepali gang in Karkhana police station limits, a release said.

The gang forcibly confined the retired captain on the intervening night of November 15 -16 and assaulted him before decamping with the booty gold ornaments weighing about 23 tolas and cash ₹95,000, DCP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said.

Police seized gold ornaments weighing 73.35 grams, silver ornaments weighing 22.90 grams, ₹43,050 in cash, and five cell phones from the accused.

Four of the five arrested accused worked as security guards. Eight other members of the gang, all from Nepal were absconding and efforts are on to nab them.

Initially, the complainant approached an agency to hire a Nepali couple as domestic workers. The agency subsequently contacted the two Nepali nationals to arrange for help.

According to police, the duo conspired with criminal intent to loot the complainant’s house by planting two individuals—who would pose as husband and wife. Thereafter, they began working at the complainant’s residence from October this year pretending to be a married couple.

To execute their plan, all the accused assembled at the room of one of the accused in Tolichowki, where they discussed the conspiracy.

On the intervening night of November 15-16, the accused entered the complainant’s house, tied his hands and legs to a chair, and assaulted him. They snatched the jewellery he was wearing, and stole additional jewellery and cash before fleeing from the scene, police said.

After committing the offence, the accused divided the stolen property among themselves, police added.

