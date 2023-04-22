Poonch army attack: Shock and grief shroud families of victims

A pall of gloom descended at Charik village in Punjab’s Moga district on Friday as hundreds of people gathered at the house of Lance Naik Kulwant Singh who was among five soldiers killed in the terrorist ambush in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Thursday. Family members and relatives of Sepoy Harkrishan Singh who were among five soldiers killed in the Poonch army attack on Thursday. (PTI)

The 32-year-old, who joined the army in 2009, was the second member in his family to have died in a terrorist attack. His father, Baldev Singh, who was posted in Kargil, had also died in a terror attack earlier.

“I last talked to him yesterday in the morning. He was climbing a mountain at that time. He told me that he is fine and asked me not to worry. He asked me to take care of his son,” Kulwant’s mother Jinder Kaur said. Kulwant is survived by his wife and two children.

Four of the soldiers who died in the attack on Thursday belonged to Punjab.

At Bagha village in Bathinda, several people gathered at the house of Sepoy Sevak Singh (23) who was a key breadwinner of the family. His father is a daily wager.

“He was always worried about me. When our parents talked about his marriage, he always said that he wanted to see me get married first,” his sister Jasvir Kaur said.

The family of Sepoy Harkrishan Singh in Fatehgarh Churian assembly segment of Gurdaspur district is waiting to receive the body.

His pregnant wife Daljit Kaur, who also has a one-and-half-year-old daughter, recalled how he had promised to visit home soon. “I last spoke to him on Thursday. He had spoken to our daughter too and had promised to come home soon,” she said.

At Chankoian Kalan in Payal Tehsil of Ludhiana, Subedar (retired) Jasvir Singh said that the news of the death of his nephew, Havaldar Mandeep Singh, has shaken the entire family, including the deceased’s eight-year-old son.

“His son is mum and is not saying anything but watching the news of the attack. We do not know if he understands the meaning of life and death. But he says he will join the Indian Army like his father,” Singh said.

Lance Naik Debashish Biswal, from Alagum village in Odisha’s Puri district, would have celebrated his second marriage anniversary on Saturday. His aunt, Shantilal, said whenever he came to the village, he would take part in all social activities and was an inspiration to the youngsters.

“He always took part in flood and drought relief activities. We have lost a brave and dutiful son who cared for his family,” she said.

Dilip Biswal, a cousin of the deceased, said: “He was very hardworking and joined the army with the aim to serve the nation. The whole village is in shock. Although we are proud of him, we are shattered. He was one of the brightest children in this village.”