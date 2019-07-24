Five-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Nabi Karim, none hurt

A five-storey dilapidated building collapsed in central Delhi’s Nabi Karim area near Paharganj on Wednesday morning, the fire department said.

But since the building was uninhabited, there were no casualties in the mishap that happened in lane number 15 in Singhara Chowk of Nabi Karim around 10.30 am.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said that the building was a structure was an old dilapidated building constructed over a 40 square yard plot.

“The way the building collapsed, there could have been casualties if there were people living in it,” said an official, adding that the neighbouring buildings have remained largely unaffected.

The process of removing the debris continues. The trigger for the collapse is being probed.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 16:44 IST