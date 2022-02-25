Rural elections in Odisha conclude with highest ever turnout of over 77%

BHUBANESWAR: The five-phase panchayat polls in Odisha ended on Thursday with the highest ever turnout of more than 77%. The polling began on February 16 and over 70% of the voters turned out to cast their ballot in the final phase on Thursday.

The polls were held to elect over 60,000 ward members, 6,400 panchayat samiti members, 852 zila parishad members, and over 6,500 sarpanches. The zila parishad members fought on party tickets.

Five years ago, the panchayat polls signalled the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) rise in Odisha after it parted ways with the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD). It won over 300 of the 851 zila parishad seats, its best ever performance in rural polls in the state. In 2019, the BJP won eight Lok Sabha seats and 23 assembly seats in Odisha. The BJP won just one Lok Sabha seat and 10 assembly seats in the state in 2014.

Experts say the BJP’s 2022 panchayat poll campaign seemed to lack the sense of urgency that it showed in the 2017 polls. The BJD undertook a massive campaign at the grassroots level and announced sops to attract voters.

The BJP, which released a 22-point manifesto promising farmers a transparent system for paddy procurement, last month said it aimed to win at least five zila parishad seats in each of the 147 assembly constituencies. It is more than double the number the party won in the 2017 polls.

The BJP said a dedicated worker will be assigned a few booth committees, which will coordinate with their members and reach every household.

Dasarathi Bhuyan, a political science professor at Berhampur University, said Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan helmed the party’s campaign in 2017. He added his absence due to his preoccupation with Uttar Pradesh polls impacted the BJP’s campaign. “Pradhan is the biggest face of the party in the state. His presence would have motivated the party cadres considering the BJP was up against the well-oiled poll machinery of the BJD as well as a popular chief minister... Naveen Patnaik. The party was fighting without a visible leader.”

Bhuyan said the BJP could form a narrative of maladministration and corruption in 2017. He added it took up the issue of farmer discontentment in western Odisha, death of over 100 children due to Japanese Encephalitis in Malkangiri, starvation death of children in Nagada, and lack of government action in chit fund cases. Bhuyan said the BJP had no new narrative to offer this time.

Many believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise of Patnaik this month over Odisha’s implementation of the Centre’s mining sector reforms may have hurt the BJP’s prospects.

Political analyst Rabi Das said the BJP has since last year attacked the BJD and Modi’s praise may have hurt the party’s prospects. He said BJP’s plan of making corruption in the allocation of houses to the poor a major polls issue did not have much impact. He added that the BJD announced ₹5,000 for people who have not got them.

A BJP leader said ahead of the 2017 polls, the party focussed on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots and added three million new members. He added the organisational weakness was evident in 2022. “In 2017, national joint organising secretary Soudan Singh ensured we had booth-level workers in place in at least 35,000 of the 92,000 polling booths before panchayat polls. The same effort was absent this time.”

BJP leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar insisted the party will do better despite ruling BJD spending a lot of resources. “The curb on physical campaign due to Covid may be the reason that people we think we are not campaigning. There is a lot of resentment against BJD at the grassroots level. There are too many rebel BJD candidates in almost all the districts. We would surely benefit from this and win much more than we did in 2017.”

BJD leader Pratap Deb said the party was much better prepared in the 2022 polls and will improve its performance of winning 460 zila parishad seats in 2017. “We took the polls very seriously. The results would surprise everyone.”