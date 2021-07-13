Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, J&K

A woman was killed and about 10 people were reported missing in landslides triggered by heavy rain in Boh village (45km from Dharamshala) of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Monday, while 11 people were rescued following flashfloods in Kathua district of Jammu region, officials in both districts said.

About a dozen vehicles were swept away while many buildings were damaged in flashfloods in various parts of Kangra district as bad weather also led to the closure of the Gaggal airport, according to a district official. A drain near Bhagsunag in upper Dharamshala changed its course after heavy rain, sweeping away about 10 cars and bikes, with video clips of the flashfloods being shared on social media.

Confirming the death of a woman, Kangra senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vimukt Ranjan said: “We don’t have exact information of causalities. Exact figures regarding loss of life and property will be known in the coming days.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the state government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas.” Union home minister Amit Shah said National Disaster Response Force teams were heading to the affected areas.

India Meteorological Department has issued an orange weather warning of heavy to very heavy rain in the middle and low hills for Tuesday.

In Jammu, 11 people belonging to a nomadic community were stuck in flash floods in Ujh river in the Rajbagh area and were rescued by police and SDRF personnel, officials said, adding that several farm animals were washed away. The district administration in Kathua and Samba sounded a flood alert.

(With PTI inputs)