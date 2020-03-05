e-paper
Home / India News / Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal’s wife says ‘husband, in-laws tortured me mentally, physically’, files dowry harassment case

Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal’s wife says ‘husband, in-laws tortured me mentally, physically’, files dowry harassment case

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal’s wife Priya alleged that her father splurged Rs 50 lakh on her wedding and additionally gave Rs 11 lakh to 38-year-old Bansal. She said that the e-commerce pioneer in India has been harassing her to transfer all the properties on her name to his ownership.

india Updated: Mar 05, 2020 12:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
Sachin Bansal founder & CEO at Flipkart.com. for Mihir’s story, shoot happened on 06/09/13, pic by /mint
Sachin Bansal founder & CEO at Flipkart.com. for Mihir’s story, shoot happened on 06/09/13, pic by /mint(Hemant Mishra/Mint Photo )
         

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal’s wife Priya filed a dowry harassment case against him in Koramangala police station in the city, police said on Thursday.

“Sachin Bansal’s wife has filed a dowry harassment case against him,” confirmed Madiwala Assistant Commissioner of Police Kari Basavanagowda to IANS.

“Post wedding, it was decided that it I will stay with my husband. Before the wedding, in-laws visited my home and asked for more dowry. My husband and in-laws have been giving me mental and physical torture since the wedding for dowry. When my sister Radhika Goyal was in Delhi, Sachin had sexually assaulted her. Sachin had tried to transfer all properties in my name to his name and when I refused, Sachin had physically assaulted me on 20 October 2019. I have been tortured mentally and physically by in-laws for dowry,” Priya Bansal alleged in the FIR.

Priya alleged that her father splurged Rs 50 lakh on her wedding and additionally gave Rs 11 lakh to 38-year-old Bansal.

She said that the e-commerce pioneer in India has been harassing her to transfer all the properties on her name to his ownership.

In consequence of her rejection to do so, Priya said Bansal’s family has been harassing her.

