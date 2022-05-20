Flood situation worsens in Assam, death toll rises to 11

A week since torrential rains started lashing the state, flood situation in Assam worsened on Thursday with number of affected people rising over 717,000 and two more deaths taking the toll to 11 since May 13.

As per a bulletin issued on Thursday by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 1,790 villages in 75 revenue circles of 27 districts have been affected by floods. Standing crop in nearly 64,000 hectares has also been affected.

Both deaths were reported from Kampur in Nagaon district. As per the ASDMA, 80,298 persons who have been displaced by floods are taking shelter in 167 relief camps in 14 of the affected districts.

Rescue efforts continued on Thursday with 7,229 persons evacuated by 130 boats in Cachar, Darrang, Hojai and Nagaon districts. Two helicopters deployed by Indian Air Force rescued 105 persons. IAF choppers were also used to drop food materials at Halflong, headquarters of the worst-affected Dima Hasao district, on Thursday.

Communication between rest of the country with Barak Valley in Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur continued to remain disrupted as a result of damage to roads and train tracks because of heavy rain and landslides.

As part of an agreement signed between Flybig airlines and Assam government, special flights connecting Guwahati and Silchar, the headquarters of Cachar district in Barak Valley, started from Thursday.

As a special measure, price of tickets has been capped at ₹3000 each, officials at Guwahati airport informed. The special flights will operate for 10 days.

Due to heavy rains, mobile connectivity in Dima Hasao and some areas of Cachar district also got affected. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has started providing free WiFi facility at four stations in the two districts.

