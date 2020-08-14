e-paper
Flood water enters fresh areas of Assam; over 29,000 affected in 4 districts

Flood water enters fresh areas of Assam; over 29,000 affected in 4 districts

The water has been receding for the past few days and only over 11,000 people were affected by the deluge in just two districts - Dhemaji and Baksa - on Thursday.

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 22:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Flood affected people on boats are seen near their submerged houses in Morigaon district, Assam.
Flood water entered fresh areas of Assam on Friday, raising the number of affected people to over 29,000 in four districts while two more persons lost their lives in incidents related to the calamity, an official bulletin said.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) in its bulletin said that Lakhimpur and Biswanath districts are also inundated now, and the number of people hit by the calamity increased to 29,603.

Two persons lost their lives at Naoboicha in Lakhimpur district taking the toll in this year’s flood and landslide to 138 across the state. While 112 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides.

With 23,591 people are reeling under the impact of the flood, Lakhimpur is now the worst-hit district. The number of affected people in Dhemaji is 5,662, followed by 300 in Baksa and 50 in Biswanath, ASDMA said.

Altogether 56 villages in the four districts are under water.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, while its tributaries - Jia Bharali and Beki are flowing above the red mark at two other places.

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure were damaged and erosion has been reported in Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Majuli and Baksa districts, ASDMA said.

Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Capable of giving befitting response to any aggression, says President
Beirut blast: India sends 58 tonnes of emergency aid to Lebanon
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
‘If anyone dares…’: Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
‘I heard she doesn’t meet requirements’: Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
