Flood water enters fresh areas of Assam; over 29,000 affected in 4 districts

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 22:03 IST

Flood water entered fresh areas of Assam on Friday, raising the number of affected people to over 29,000 in four districts while two more persons lost their lives in incidents related to the calamity, an official bulletin said.

The water has been receding for the past few days and only over 11,000 people were affected by the deluge in just two districts - Dhemaji and Baksa - on Thursday.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) in its bulletin said that Lakhimpur and Biswanath districts are also inundated now, and the number of people hit by the calamity increased to 29,603.

Two persons lost their lives at Naoboicha in Lakhimpur district taking the toll in this year’s flood and landslide to 138 across the state. While 112 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides.

With 23,591 people are reeling under the impact of the flood, Lakhimpur is now the worst-hit district. The number of affected people in Dhemaji is 5,662, followed by 300 in Baksa and 50 in Biswanath, ASDMA said.

Altogether 56 villages in the four districts are under water.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, while its tributaries - Jia Bharali and Beki are flowing above the red mark at two other places.

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure were damaged and erosion has been reported in Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Majuli and Baksa districts, ASDMA said.