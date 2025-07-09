Imphal, To ensure peaceful farming during the ongoing kharif season in fringe areas of Manipur's Bishnupur district flying squads comprising key stakeholders have been formed, according to an official statement. Flying squads formed for peaceful farming in fringe areas of Bishnupur district

Deputy Commissioner Pooja Elangbam made this statement during a District Level Security Coordination Committee meeting which focused on ensuring peaceful cultivation during the ongoing kharif season and expediting the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons .

Chaired by Elangbam, the meeting also highlighted the significance of agriculture for the district's economy, stating that Bishnupur, being primarily agrarian, must ensure uninterrupted and peaceful farming activities, the statement said.

Elangbam said, "Flying squads comprising key stakeholders have also been formed for peaceful farming in fringe areas."

The DC also urged all officers present to respond swiftly and in coordination in the event of any untoward incident and appealed for regular visits to fringe areas to engage with farmers, address their grievances at the ground level, and inform the district administration for intervention when necessary.

Cultivation in farming fields of Bishnupur district especially in fringe areas near the hill district of Churachandpur was severely affected when violence broke out in 2023. However, with gradual improvement of law and order, farming has resumed in many places. Still, periodic gun attack have often disrupted farming and farmers remained reluctant to cultivate in fringe areas without proper security.

The meeting also focused on the phased resettlement of IDPs.

Elangbam said the resettlement will occur in three phases, beginning with areas where law and order have significantly improved and called on security personnel to identify suitable locations for return and highlight areas needing enhanced security arrangements.

Expressing appreciation for the collective efforts in maintaining law and order, the DC expressed hope that more displaced persons would be rehabilitated in the coming months, helping restore peace and normalcy in the district.

