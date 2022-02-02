FM Nirmala Sitharaman gives 1 lakh crore in interest-free loans as booster shot to states

In a major boost to states’ resources, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget on Tuesday proposed a 50-year, interest-free loan of ₹1 lakh crore to states to enable them to spend on capital investments, especially in infrastructure, under the PM GatiShakti Master Plan during 2022-23.

These loans will be available over and above normal permissible borrowing limits of states, Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

The PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan caters to multimodal connectivity to economic zones. GatiShakti — a digital platform — brings 16 ministries including rail and roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

“For 2022-23, allocation is ₹1 lakh crore to assist the states in catalysing overall investments in economy. These 50-year interest-free loans are over and above normal borrowings allowed to states. It will be used for PM GatiShakti-related and other productive capital investments of states,” the FM said.

PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach for “economic growth and sustainable development”, Sitharaman said, driven by seven growth engines: roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways, and logistics infrastructure.

“Well, this is for the first time that the budget has recognized the needs of state governments with an extra ₹1 lakh crore for catalysing their capital expenditure and also committing a higher borrowing of 4% including 0.5% for power reforms,” said NK Singh, an economist and chairman of the 15th Finance Commission.

The finance minister announced that in 2022-23, in accordance with recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, states would be allowed a fiscal deficit of 4% of gross state domestic product, of which 0.5% will be tied to power-sector reforms. Conditions for this financial assistance have already been communicated to state governments.

“The touchstone of the (GatiShakti) Master Plan will be world-class modern infrastructure and logistics synergy among different modes of movement – both of people and goods – and location of projects. This will help raise productivity, and accelerate economic growth and development,” the FM said.

Sitharaman’s fourth budget proposed expanding annual spending to ₹39.5 lakh crore to crank up growth in Asia’s third-largest economy, as budgeted capital expenditure is set to rise by a significant 35% to ₹7.9 lakh crore. This is expected to leave a fiscal deficit of 6.4% of GDP in the next financial year.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman also noted that the outlay for the Scheme for Financial Assistance to States for Capital Investment was enhanced from ₹10,000 crore in budget estimates 2021-22 to ₹15,000 crore in revised estimates 2021-22.

According to a post-budget statement issued by the government, the borrowing limit of extra ₹1 lakh crore will go into “productive capital investment of the states”. These includes components for supplemental funding for priority segments of PM Gram Sadak Yojana, including support for the states’ share, digitization of the economy, including digital payments and reforms related to building byelaws, town planning schemes, transit-oriented development and transferable development rights, the statement said.

Sitharaman said the central government was committed to bolstering the “hands of the states” in enhancing their capital investment towards creating “productive assets and generating remunerative employment”.

“It’s a big bang budget, but depends on where one stands on the bang parameter. The massive ramp-up of capital spending and focus on infrastructure cements the Budget’s credentials as a firmly growth-oriented one,” said Dr Aurodeep Nandi, India economist at Nomura, in a note.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the loan saying it would provide impetus to infrastructure development. “Several of our pending projects can be covered under the scheme, and we can develop a world-class budget,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also thanked the government. “This allocation will go a long way in boosting the economy. This upholds the federal structure,” he added.

Jharkhand finance minister Rameshwar Oran, however, said, “GatiShakti is nothing but an eyewash. There are so many conditions which are difficult for states to meet. I will comment when the fine print of the scheme is released.”

