Focus on empowering grama panchayats: Karnataka CM Bommai

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the state government wants to empower grama panchayats to further strengthen local administrative bodies.

“Empowerment of gram panchayats is our government’s aim. Our programmes have been formulated accordingly,” Bommai said in Bidar, about 670 km from Bengaluru.

The statements come at a time when all three major political parties – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) -- are trying hard to win the maximum number of seats in the December 10 polls for 25 spots in the upper house of the state legislature.

The BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of going against decentralisation, stripping local administrative bodies of its powers.

“Government services should be taken to the doors of the citizens. People need not be made to travel to Taluk and Zilla Panchayat offices for basic services. Focus of our government is the development of the villages. Decentralisation of power to Gram Panchayat level is our objective,” Bommai said.

He added that an action plan of ₹3,000 crore had been prepared for development of Kalyana Karnataka region.

The BJP is also hoping to set the field for the yet-to-be-announced polls for the zilla and taluka panchayat and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) to help it form a good base before the 2023 state assembly election.

The Congress and JD(S) too are trying to secure their voter base and expand its presence to increase their chances in all polls before 2023.