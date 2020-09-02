e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Focus on ‘Made in India’ now, says IT minister after govt bans 118 apps

Focus on ‘Made in India’ now, says IT minister after govt bans 118 apps

After banning 59 mobiles applications earlier this year, the ministry of information and technology banned 118 mobile applications on Wednesday, including the hugely popular mobile gaming app PUBG.

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IT and telecom minister Ravi Shankar Parsad.
IT and telecom minister Ravi Shankar Parsad.(HT photo)
         

India on Wednesday banned more than 100 mobile application, mostly Chinese, in the country. Speaking at a virtual forum, Information and technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad cited security and surveillance issues behind the reason for banning those apps. He also said that India is focussing on “Made In India” apps now, news agency PTI reported.

“Today we have also banned 118 more apps which were a problem for your security, surveillance...data,” Prasad said at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

India is a country which sees the highest number of mobile application downloads and now the government has started focussing on ‘Made in India’ apps, news agency PTI reported the minister as saying.

After banning 59 mobiles applications earlier this year, the ministry of information and technology banned 118 mobile applications on Wednesday, including the hugely popular mobile gaming app PUBG.

Also Read | IT ministry bans 118 more Chinese apps including PUBG: Here is the full list

The apps were banned citing concerns regarding data security after fresh tensions between India and China in the border area in eastern Ladakh.

The banned mobile applications are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, defence of India and public order, the ministry said in an official statement.

The banned apps include Baidu, Baidu Express Edition, Tencent Watchlist, FaceU, WeChat Reading and Tencent Weiyun, besides PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, the statement read. According to some reports, there are nearly 33 million active PUBG players in India, making it one of the most popular apps downloaded in the country. PUBG reportedly clocks 13 million users per day.

tags
top news
Pakistan fails in efforts to designate two Indians as terrorists at UNSC
Pakistan fails in efforts to designate two Indians as terrorists at UNSC
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In