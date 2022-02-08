Focus on social media to reach out to voters, Stalin tells party

Ahead of the local body elections, Tamil Nadu chief minister (CM) M K Stalin, who is also the party president of the ruling DMK, on Monday asked his cadre to focus on social media platforms, especially WhatsApp, to spread the party’s message.

The move is seen as a pre-emptive measure since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its focus on WhatsApp in Uttar Pradesh.The saffron party created more than one lakh groups to mobilise voters at the booth level after the Election Commission (EC) imposed restrictions in January in view of the rapid spread of Omicron.

The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP has not revealed any public plans for their digital push here but the party is contesting alone, temporarily breaking away from its main ally AIADMK.

Launching his campaign via video conference on Sunday, CM Stalin said that if he conducts rallies in person, it will lead to crowding and will go over the limit set by the election body.

During a meeting with DMK’s IT wing, Stalin had shared his view that most people use, read and share WhatsApp content along the lines of what they see on television media, websites, Facebook and Twitter. He had stressed that the team create new WhatsApp groups and share the party’s idealogy and achievements even in family groups.“We will break the rumour mongers on WhatsApp and spread the truth,” Stalin said.

“When WhatsApp messages convey our achievements and are shared in hundreds, thousands, millions, it has a multiplier effect. Each of our cadres who are campaigning must take note of this,” he said.

Stalin chronicled how the Dravidian movement spread its ideology through street rallies to posters, to dramas, film and television and now they “must keep abreast of technology, make use of social media without compromising on the ethics”.

Political experts say that though technology has been used by Dravidian parties since late J Jayalalithaa, who introduced the concept of sending audio clips in her voice to people’s phones, seeking votes directly.

“Richer parties like the BJP can reach a wide number of people via just videos. But DMK has a strong IT wing, so in Tamil Nadu they certainly have the edge on social media. I can see BJP coming in second. But since everyone is reaching people on their WhatsApp and social media, it’s becoming a menace and the impact has reduced,” said political analyst Maalan Narayanan.

DMK’s IT cell was given shape and strength by finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Raja, who recently stepped down as its chief to focus on his ministerial duties. Even ahead of the assembly elections held last April, Stalin then the opposition leader, launched his campaign online in 2020.

Meanwhile, AIADMK’s joint coordinator and former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami campaigned in Virudhunagar along with ex-minister Rajendra Balaji, who is out on bail in a job scam.

Palaniswami criticised the Stalin-led government for not keeping their promise on policies such as NEET and waiver on farmer and jewellery loans.“In the last eight months of the Stalin-led DMK governance, they have not fulfilled even one scheme.But, the CM is laying the foundation stone for schemes which the AIADMK had rolled out during their regime ,” said Palaniswami.

The DMK swept the rural body elections held last October in nine newly carved districts of Tamil Nadu. The local body polls will be held after a decade in Tamil Nadu on February 19. The nomination scrutiny ended on Monday in the state.

