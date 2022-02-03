Focus will be on the GatiShakti masterplan, says transport secy Aramane

With its budgetary allocation for 2022-23 touching ₹2 trillion, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has seen the highest jump in funds compared to any other ministry this year. MoRTH secretary and chairperson of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Giridhar Aramane spoke to Sweta Goswami about the country’s biggest infrastructure projects while managing the agency’s debt situation. Edited excerpts:

Now that the road transport ministry has received the funds it had demanded, or probably even more, what is the agenda for the fiscal year 2022-23?

The focus will be on the Gati Shakti masterplan as it will bring the required speed and energy into the infrastructure sector by pumping in resources from the government. Last year, MoRTH saw an increase of 35% in the budgetary allocation. This year, MoRTH’s allocation, especially for the road sector, has increased by almost 70%. It is a huge increase. The budget has also ensured that borrowing by NHAI is almost eliminated so that the cost of infrastructure creation is kept at the minimum.

Our second agenda is integrated planning, which the Prime Minister has been stressing on repeatedly. Now, we will be creating infrastructure with the final objective of making our industries more competitive, our exports cheaper and also to ensure ease of living for the common man.

All this will be done with the underlying theme of sustainability by using more sustainable raw materials in road construction and building ropeways; which don’t require cutting forests or hills and are also cheaper.

Will NHAI be able to achieve the target of building 25,000 km of national highways in the coming fiscal?

We are constructing roads at the rate of 12,000-13,000 km per annum. This time, there was a slowdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in April-May, for which we faced problems in getting workers to come back to sites. Till January 31 this year, we had finished 7,000 km of the 12,000 km-target for 2021-22, and in these two months (till March), I hope we will be reaching 11,500 km or so. So, we will be somewhere around the target.

The 25,000 km proposed in the budget takes into account the Gati Shakti requirements as we have to connect the industrial nodes which are coming up, the new ports that are being built and also new airports. We need to provide four-lane connectivity to most ports; the textile parks that are coming up also need connectivity. These economic activities are springing up across the country and we have to provide road connectivity to all of them.

What are the key projects that will be completed in the coming fiscal?

A number of packages under the Bharatmala Pariyojana project will be completed. In a few months, people will be able to drive through the Ambala-Kotputli expressway, after that, the Delhi-Jaipur expressway will be thrown open. And then, a section of the much-awaited Delhi-Mumbai expressway will also be opened. All these corridors will have world-class wayside amenities and will be access controlled. They will be enabled with an advanced traffic management system (ATMS).

This year, we will also usher in ropeway projects -- the Parvatmala plan. Work on at least 8 such projects in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will begin this year. In fact, work for two ropeway projects -- to Kedarnath and to Hemkund Sahib -- will start from April itself. These two will be ready in a year-and-a-half from the start of work.

How much debt does the NHAI have as of today?

NHAI has around ₹3.5 trillion of debt at a cost of 6%, so it is not a real worry to repay that. Basically, the borrowings were mostly made to implement projects like the Bharatmala plan, which consists of some 23 expressways and economic corridors aside from some very important national highways in the country.

To generate more revenue, we made NHAI takeover all important highways from state PWDs [Public Works Departments], so that the work can be taken up faster. So now, when we construct or upgrade a road, they start yielding toll revenues. Last year, NHAI earned around ₹29,000 crore through toll revenues. In the fiscal year 2022-23, we are expecting it to go up to ₹35,000 crore. As major roads under Bharatmala are getting completed in this calendar year and the next calendar year, the toll revenue is likely to go up to ₹50,000 crore in the next three years. For example, traffic on Delhi-Mumbai expressway is projected at one lakh passenger car units per day and the payback period will be 6-7 years, or even quicker.

