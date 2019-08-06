For a smooth ride, railways plan massive upgrades

india

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 01:32 IST

Changing the cushion of seats in air-conditioned and sleeper coaches, improving the secondary suspension between the carbody and bogie to reduce vibration, upgrading the braking system are among a slew of measures that the Indian Railways will implement to ensure maximum comfort for passengers, said a member of the Railway Board.

“We are transforming passenger experience through awesome exteriors, congenial ambience and better amenities/service through massive upgradation. Not only the production of coaches has increased, the coaches are now fitted with bio toilets and LED lights and are jerk free,” said Rajesh Aggarwal, member (rolling stock) of railway board.

One of the key changes will be the modification of wheels and the braking system so that passengers do not feel the impact when brakes are applied, he said.

With the railways targeting to run most of the trains at 130 kmph, the main problem was of excessive vibration.

“Through analytics of passenger complaints, we now know that riding comfort is most important for passengers. Those taking overnight journeys want the seat cushion as soft as their bed. We are now analyzing the right type of cushion for the comfort of passenger,” Aggarwal added.

For the interiors, Indian Railways has already making changes and started providing a tray table and a charging point for every seat.

Photos are being placed inside compartments; taps and mirrors in washrooms are being replaced as well.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 01:32 IST