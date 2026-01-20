Edit Profile
    For BJP,  voluntary contributions is main source of funds: Party audit report

    Spending on election and general propaganda was the largest component of the BJP's total expenditure

    Published on: Jan 20, 2026 3:39 PM IST
    By Vrinda Tulsian
    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reported a total income of 67,691.49 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2025, while incurring expenditure of 17,540.66 crore on election and general propaganda, according to its audited income and expenditure statement filed with the Election Commission of India. The party’s total expenditure during the year stood at 37,745.82 crore.

    The party’s income increased from ₹43,404.73 crore in 2023–24. (Shutterstock photo)
    The party's income increased from ₹43,404.73 crore in 2023–24. (Shutterstock photo)

    The party’s income increased from 43,404.73 crore in 2023–24.

    Voluntary contributions remained the main source of funds, amounting to 61,248.58 crore, compared with 39,671.48 crore in the previous financial year. The audit statement shows that 16,856.26 crore of these contributions were received through electoral bonds.

    Interest earned on bank deposits stood at 6,340.97 crore, rising from 3,690.33 crore in 2023–24. Fee and subscription income, including membership and delegate fees, was reported at 5.70 crore, compared with 2.71 crore a year earlier. Other income, including miscellaneous receipts, rent and interest on income tax refunds, amounted to 4.49 crore.

    Total expenditure during the year was 37,745.82 crore, up from 22,116.99 crore in 2023–24.

    Spending on election and general propaganda was the largest component at 17,540.66 crore, compared with 3,335.37 crore in the previous year.

    The audit statement lists 11,249.61 crore spent on electronic media, 897.42 crore on advertising, and 583.08 crore on travelling.

    Expenditure was also reported on printed material, publicity creatives, cutouts, hoardings, banners, meetings, rallies, morcha-related activities, grants, hire charges and press conferences. Financial assistance to candidates during the year amounted to 312.90 crore.

    After accounting for income and expenditure, the BJP reported a surplus of 29,945.67 crore for 2024–25. In the previous financial year, the surplus stood at 21,287.77 crore.

    The surplus for the year has been carried over to the party’s general fund.

