Home / India News / ‘For decades he was father figure’: West Bengal CM Mamata remembers Pranab Mukherjee

84-year-old Pranab Mukherjee passed away at the Army RR Hospital in Delhi this evening.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 20:38 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Pranab Mukherjee with Mamata Banerjee after his victory in the biennial poll to Rajya Sabha from West Bengal in 1993.
Pranab Mukherjee with Mamata Banerjee after his victory in the biennial poll to Rajya Sabha from West Bengal in 1993.(HT file photo)
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and said with his demise “an era has come to an end”.

She recollected her long association with Mukherjee and extended her condolence to his son and daughter.

“It is with deep sorrow I write this. Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee has left us. An era has ended. For decades he was a father figure. From my first win as MP, to being my senior Cabinet colleague, to his becoming President while I was CM,” Banerjee said in a statement released from the state secretariat.

“So many memories. A visit to Delhi without Pranabda is unimaginable. He is a legend in all subjects from politics to economics. Will be forever grateful. Shall miss him immensely. My condolences to Abhijit & Sharmistha,” she added.

