e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / For generations, this Muslim family in Ayodhya making ‘Khadaus’ for Hindu saints

For generations, this Muslim family in Ayodhya making ‘Khadaus’ for Hindu saints

Mohd. Azam said he is the fifth generation in his family who is carrying forward the making khadaus.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 08:08 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh
Azam, who is working with seven others to make these Khadaus, expects a rise in its sales after the construction of Ram Temple in the holy city.
Azam, who is working with seven others to make these Khadaus, expects a rise in its sales after the construction of Ram Temple in the holy city.(ANI)
         

A Muslim family-based in Ayodhya has been making ‘Khadaus’ (wooden footwear) for Hindu saints for several generations that is also its primary source of income.

Mohd. Azam said he is the fifth generation in his family who is carrying forward the making khadaus.

Also read | Struggle and violence: The chronicle of a 167-year-long saga

“I make Khadaus, which are used by Hindu saints, for a living. These are also worshipped by many people. I am the fifth generation in my family who is making this, and carrying forward the tradition which was started by my ancestors,” he told ANI.

Khadau possesses a great significance in the Hindu religion, in particular. In the epic mythology Ramayana, Bharat, Lord Ram’s younger brother, placed ‘Khadaus’ of Rama on the throne as a symbol of the latter’s authority over the kingdom. It is thus an object of worship for many, even today.

Also read | At mosque site, a hope for amity

Azam, who is working with seven others to make these Khadaus, expects a rise in its sales after the construction of Ram Temple in the holy city.

“As the Ram Temple is getting constructed, many people will come to Ayodhya and I expect more sales of Khadaus, which will improve our condition and livelihood,” he said.

Ruling out any communal disharmony, Azam added, “Hindus and Muslims are not viewed differently here. We all work together and celebrate each other’s festivals. I have co-workers who are Hindus, and we all live peacefully.”

tags
htsmartcast
top news
At Bhumi Pujan, 150 cops recovered from Covid-19 will be PM’s security ring
At Bhumi Pujan, 150 cops recovered from Covid-19 will be PM’s security ring
Ram temple is for everyone: Yogi Adityanath
Ram temple is for everyone: Yogi Adityanath
China study group meets to assess LAC talks of Aug 2
China study group meets to assess LAC talks of Aug 2
At mosque site, a hope for amity
At mosque site, a hope for amity
Rashtrapati Bhavan I-Day guest list cut to 90 people
Rashtrapati Bhavan I-Day guest list cut to 90 people
Trump says US generals feel Beirut blast that killed over 70 was likely an ‘attack’
Trump says US generals feel Beirut blast that killed over 70 was likely an ‘attack’
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Even presidents and prime ministers talk about Dhoni’
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Even presidents and prime ministers talk about Dhoni’
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In