‘For my lifetime contribution’: Pratapsingh Rane to high court on cabinet status

PANAJI: Veteran Congress leader and former Goa chief minister Pratapsingh Rane has refused to be drawn into the “legality” of the Goa government’s decision to accord him with a lifetime cabinet status but insisted that it wasn’t a quid pro quo for stepping away from the recently-concluded state elections. Rane, who was named as the Congress candidate from Poriem for the February assembly elections, eventually declined to contest the elections.

In his affidavit to the Bombay high court that is hearing a petition against the grant of a life-long cabinet status, the 83-year-old politician outlined his credentials but added that he hadn’t asked for the recognition.

“It is clear that this honour has been bestowed upon me by the government of Goa for my lifetime contribution to the state of Goa as a member of the Goa state legislature for 50 years continuously from 1972 onwards and as chief minister of Goa for more than 15 years during this time. I submit that I have not asked for any such honour, privilege and the same has been bestowed upon me by the state of Goa in its own discretion and wisdom,” Rane said in his reply in the high court.

The veteran politician said though he believed that the decision isn’t in violation of any law, he would rather leave “this matter to the Goa government and to the best judgement of this court.”

Lawyer-activist Aires Rodrigues approached the high court challenging the notification which granted him cabinet status for life, which the activist argued, was in violation of constitutional provisions on the number of cabinet ministers in a state.

The high court admitted the petition on April 25 and asked the government and Rane to file their responses.

Besides an official car, residence and free travel, the cabinet status entitles Pratapsingh Rane to be entitled to get 18 staffers at his service. These include two officers on special duty, one advisor, one under secretary, two private secretaries, a personal assistant, three junior assistants, two computer-cum-telephone operators, two drivers and four multi-tasking staffers. In addition, he would be also entitled to two personal security officers and five policemen at his residence.

Rane denied that he accepted the post as a ‘quid pro quo’ for backing out of the election to the BJP’s advantage.

“I am 83 years of age. If I had contested the present election and had been elected, I would have been 88 years of age when my term as an MLA would have come to an end. I have an unblemished record, which speaks for itself throughout my long political career. In view of my advanced age, I took a decision to retire from active politics. I will however continue to do social work in whatever capacity I can to serve the people of Goa. I had been contemplating taking the decision to retire from active politics as far back as December 2021,” he said.